Drivers urged to slow down in school zones as Nashville students head back to class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As students across Middle Tennessee head back to the classroom this week, Nashville's police chief is reminding drivers to be extra cautious in school zones.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake emphasized the importance of paying attention to school zone signage that may have been overlooked during summer months.

With increased traffic enforcement in school zones, officials hope drivers will slow down and help ensure student safety as the new academic year begins.

"We're going to have more enforcement for school crossing zones. We're going to have our traffic division out there doing enforcement to try to slow people down. That's one of the ways we try to keep people safe," Drake said.

The police chief urged drivers to observe speed limits, especially in areas where children will be walking or riding bicycles to school.

Drivers should also be respectful of school crossing guards who help students navigate busy intersections.

Drake suggested that giving yourself extra time for morning commutes can help reduce the temptation to speed.

"Be patient, leave a little bit earlier. Really my key is when I need to be somewhere I get there early cause I don't like being late. So leave a little bit earlier and I think that will help," Drake said.

The consequences for speeding in school zones are significant. Under Tennessee state law, drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph or more in a school zone face a minimum $200 fine.

