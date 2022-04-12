Driveway paving scams target homeowners in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Better Business Bureau are warning about driveway paving scams in the area.

Reports have been rolling in to the BBB of unscrupulous contractors who have been tricking homeowners with enticing deals. In this case, however, too good to be true really does apply.

Homeowners have ended up with shoddy pavement — or nothing at all — in return for their investments, in some cases up to $20,000.

Officials warn locals to be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involve random contractors offering estimates without request.

Buyers should also research companies and contractors before hiring. With multiple negative reviews and complaints, it might be worthwhile to pass on services — even if the prices seem tantalizing.

Do not hire if deals are not documented. Get everything in writing, from estimates to warranty information. If a contractor begins work before hashing out the details, internal alarm bells should be ringing.

Most contractors do require a percentage of the total price of their work up front, but the full price should never be demanded before the work has begun. Agreeing to stagger payments can protect against scams.

When it's time to pay, safe methods are important as well. Credit card companies will help check if companies are fraudulent. Checks should be written to companies, not individuals. Cash or electronic wallet payments are riskiest.