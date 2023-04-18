Driving for Good: concert to benefit the Caring for Covenant Fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Topgolf Nashville will host a benefit concert at The Cowan, with headlining performances from Canaan Smith, McKenzie Porter, and more!

Tickets are $35 to enter; tickets grant access to auction items from our country's music favorites performers and beyond.

All the proceeds will directly go towards the Caring for Covenant Fund through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The concert is on April 26, doors open at 6:00 PM, and performances start at 7:00 PM.

Topgolf will donate $35 for every ticket purchased.