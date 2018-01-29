Drowning Victim Found By Her Husband At Sligo Marina

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. - The body of Murfreesboro woman, who's believed to be a drowning victim, was recovered from Center Hill Lake.

Jerilyn Massey Lamb was found by her husband at Sligo Marina on the B Pier Sunday morning just before 8 a.m.

Officials said she was found unresponsive in the water in an adjoining slip.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the investigation by members of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Mrs. Lamb's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.