Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "National Drug Take Back Day" is set for Sat., April 24., and many groups and police departments around the state are planning to take part.

Some will hold drop-offs for a few hours that day and others provide drop-off sites year-round; so look check with your local police department for where you can drop off prescription drugs you no longer use or that may be expired.

You can also follow this link and type in your zip code to find a collection site near you.

Unused medication in the home has the potential for abuse it can also pose a risk to young children who might accidentally ingest it.

Disposing of the medications correctly also helps protect the environment.