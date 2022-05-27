Dry and warmer for Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a gloomy and cool day today, we look to warm up for the holiday weekend. Highs this afternoon struggled to make it out of the 60s and 70s. We will become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s early Saturday morning.

Your outdoor plans with the family will be good to go with dry conditions expected all weekend. Traveling across the region Saturday will be easy on the roads with sunshine and temperatures near 80 in many spots.

WTVF

We will warm up each day with highs near 90 by Monday on Memorial Day. Make sure you download our free StormShield App to stay updated on the forecast.