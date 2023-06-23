DUI checkpoint planned in honor of Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — On Friday, several law enforcement agencies are teaming up to host a sobriety checkpoint in honor of Officer Destin Legieza.

It's been three years since the Brentwood Police officer died after being hit by a drunk driver.

It's an anniversary that has impacted so many people including his family, Brentwood PD, and the whole community. They want to make sure his memory and legacy live on.

Officer Legieza was killed on June 18th, three years ago, after a drunk driver hit his police car on Franklin Road nearly head-on. The driver, Ashley Kroese, was sentenced to 8 years in prison last year.

Legieza is the only on-duty officer to die in Brentwood Police Department history.

Friday night, the checkpoint is planned from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Franklin Road between Meadowlake Road and Wilson Pike Circle.

Brentwood officers will be joined by those from Franklin, Metro, and troopers from Tennessee Highway Patrol. They hope to send an important message to anyone who has been drinking that tries to get behind the wheel.

Just last year, Williamson County reported more than 200 alcohol-related crashes and almost 20 percent were fatal.

All it takes is a simple call to a friend, ride-share service, or taxi to keep yourself and others out of danger.