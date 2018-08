NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A female driver was arrested after rear-ending a Metro squad car.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Lebanon Pike near the Briley Parkway exit. The officer was on the shoulder of the roadway when the driver's red sedan hit it from behind.

The driver is suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

The officer was taken to Skyline Medical Center, but was expected to be okay. Charges have been pending.