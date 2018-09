SMYRNA, Tenn. - An investigation got underway in Rutherford County after an alleged hit-and-run crash involving a school bus.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on Rocky Fork Road in Smyrna.

Officials said a school bus and a dump truck were traveling in opposite directions when the vehicles clipped each other's mirrors.

Smyrna city officials said 66 kids were on the bus but went on to school as scheduled.

Rutherford County Schools officials said the truck driver did not stop. Police are trying to track down the driver of that vehicle.

School officials said a couple of students from Rocky Fork Middle School were treated for cuts and minor injuries.