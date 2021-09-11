Dunkin' gives $25K donation to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dunkin’ Donuts of Tennessee and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a $25,000 check to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Dunkin’s Gold Joy Donut program raised the money this past July. As part of the Gold Joy Donut fundraiser, $1 from every Gold Joy Donut purchased at participating Nashville restaurants from July 1-15 benefited the hospital.

The money will go toward the pediatric cancer program. Vanderbilt officials said the community - in this case, customers who stepped up at Dunkin' - helps them care well for every single child.