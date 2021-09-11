Watch
News

Actions

Dunkin' gives $25K donation to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

items.[0].videoTitle
Dunkin' Donuts deliver $25K check to children's hospital
dunkin.png
Posted at 9:18 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 22:24:51-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dunkin’ Donuts of Tennessee and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a $25,000 check to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Dunkin’s Gold Joy Donut program raised the money this past July. As part of the Gold Joy Donut fundraiser, $1 from every Gold Joy Donut purchased at participating Nashville restaurants from July 1-15 benefited the hospital.

The money will go toward the pediatric cancer program. Vanderbilt officials said the community - in this case, customers who stepped up at Dunkin' - helps them care well for every single child.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap