Dunlap man indicted after December shooting injures officer

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Dunlap man is now facing serious charges after a December shooting that injured a Chattanooga police officer.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stepped in after the Dec. 28 incident, which happened while officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a shots-fired call at a business along Highway 153.

Authorities say officers encountered a man who opened fire, hitting one officer. Other officers shot back. The suspect then took an empty police vehicle and fled before being stopped on Highway 111. Once in custody, investigators realized he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The injured officer was also treated at a hospital.

On Jan. 12, the Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted James Alvin Stockwell on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and carjacking. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Jan. 17 with bond set at $225,000.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.