During the heat, this man's looking for donations of box fans to give to those in need

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro man tells us he was called upon to help others. He didn't see any better way to start than right on his front porch. That man tells us he's getting his work going again, and he needs your help.

"This is my office here," Dwight Ogleton laughed, sitting in the shade in front of his home.

Dwight said he's got all he needs from this spot; there's a drink, his Bible, footballs for his grandson, and a fly swat.

"Flies, they're bold sometimes," he laughed.

It's from this place, Dwight waits on calls.

"It's important I be here to do what I do," he said.

Dwight was with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue for about 15 years. He's an associate minster at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

"That's what the Lord asks from us is to help others," Dwight said.

The Tennessee heat concerns him. He thinks of elderly people and families who may have had an air conditioning unit break down.

"Think of people who may be suffering from the heat," Dwight said. "Temperatures now are in the high 90s with a heat index well over 100."

Dwight decided he was going to do something for his community. It was about 20 years ago, he decided to start the Cool Aid program.

What Dwight does is wait for people to call him to donate window air conditioners and brand new box fans for people in need.

"If they can donate the equipment, I can at least do the leg work," he said.

Dwight said even after helping more than 500 people, he didn't want to say any names. He's very protective of those he's helped.

While he waits in his office, Dwight hopes to get calls of a fan donation.

"The Lord's not going to come down to do it," Dwight said. "He's going to work through you if you let him. That drives me."

If you'd like to donate a brand new box fan or window air conditioning unit to Dwight's Cool Aid program, call Dwight at 615-487-9670.