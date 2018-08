NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Grand Ole Opry invited Dustin Lynch to be the newest member of the prestigious club.

Tuesday night, as Trace Adkins celebrated 15 years of being an Opry member, he came out on stage and invited the "Small Town Boy" from Tullahoma to join the Opry.

Lynch is also known for his song "Cowboys and Angels."

His induction is set for September 18.