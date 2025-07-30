Dyer County investigates four deaths; infant found abandoned in car seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dyer County investigators are actively working a crime scene in Lake County, where four individuals have been found dead.

On Tuesday, authorities received a 911 call from a resident on Old Highway 20 near the Tigrett community in Dyer County, TN that reported someone had left an infant strapped into a car seat in their front yard and driven away.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as either a dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV.

Fortunately, a passerby noticed the car seat and immediately alerted emergency services.

The baby is okay.

Then later investigators identified the child and asked for help locating three adults: Cortney Rose, Matthew Wilson, and Adrianna Williams.

The question many are asking: Are the four people found dead connected in anyway to the abandoned baby?

At this point, authorities are not saying, but that does appear to be something they are looking into this morning.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office at 731-285-2802.

