Dyer Observatory offers tips to see the Perseid meteor shower in Tennessee this week

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having fun can cost a bundle, whether it's shelling out money for a movie or buying tickets to a concert.

However, over the next few nights, you may be able to catch quite a show that doesn't cost anything — you just have to look up.

The Perseid meteor shower will be visible in the night sky, offering a spectacular celestial display that almost anyone can enjoy for free.

"All you need is just a dark sky, and that's something that anybody can look up and then appreciate," said Dr. William Teets, director of Vanderbilt's Dyer Observatory.

The annual meteor shower is caused by Comet Swift-Tuttle, as Earth passes through the debris stream left behind by the comet each August.

"It can be up to about 60 meteors per hour. Sometimes it's a little bit more, sometimes a little bit less," Teets said.

For those in the Nashville area, Teets recommends viewing during the overnight hours of August 12 and 13.

"I'd say around after midnight, the very early morning hours are probably going to be your best bet," he said.

To maximize your viewing experience, Teets suggests bringing some simple items from home.

"I'd recommend bringing a blanket so you can put that out, just lay out on the ground, or maybe a chair that reclines back so you're not having to crane your neck all night," Teets said.

Getting away from city lights is crucial for optimal viewing.

Teets recommends using a light pollution map like this one to help determine the best place to go for viewing, but you may not have to travel far from where you live.

While many can escape the city lights, this year the phase of the moon may make viewing a bit more difficult, but it's still possible to see a show that will be worth watching.

"It's going to wash out some of the fainter ones, but you're generally still going to be able to see some of the brighter ones," Teets said.

Click here for more information and a closer look at some demonstrations of the Perseid showers created by Meteorshowers.org.

