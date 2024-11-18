Watch Now
News

Actions

E. Spring Street in Cookeville closed in both directions due to sink hole

467616980_1001213582048598_8394082925547555669_n.jpg
Cookeville Police
467616980_1001213582048598_8394082925547555669_n.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville Police are asking the public to avoid E. Spring Street as it is closed in both directions from Watagua to Whitson Chapel.

This is due to a sink hole.

We have limited details at this time and will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

This friendly face has become a special part of Lebanon's morning commute

It's truly the small things that add up to a great day - and Warrick in Lebanon is having a big impact. His familiar face is becoming a staple in one part of the community and inspiring closer connection in the simplest way. Enjoy his warm personality! You may even feel inclined to wave to a stranger today, too.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community