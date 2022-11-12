Eagle Toy Run brings toys to military kids through motorcycle ride, after-party donation event

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The USO Fort Campbell's Eagle Toy Run was held Saturday, with riders out on their motorcycles collecting toys for military children.

The USO estimated more than 200 motorcyclists would hit the road, all of whom either donated $30 or brought a toy to kick off the season's toy drive.

They welcomed motorcyclists from all over to come out and join in the ride, first meeting up at the Star Spangled Brewing Company in Clarksville.

Check-in was at noon. They took off at 1 p.m. and rode to the Appleton Harley-Davidson where an after-party was ready for them.

Anyone was welcome to the after-party, whether they rode a motorcycle or not. There, anyone could donate as well.

All of the toys collected will be given to children in military families during the USO's Holly Jolly Holiday on December 16.

"Seeing a kiddo get a toy, though, is always great. They always get excited. Who doesn't love doing that? But it's even more special for military kiddos too, because they're missing their parent that might not be there, so you're giving a little extra holiday magic to them while they're missing a parent," said Executive Director of USO Fort Campbell and Nashville Ann Jarvis.

Many of these children have parents deployed in Europe right now, helping Ukrainians who have just fled their country in the war against Russia.