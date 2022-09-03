Eagleville woman turns 100, celebrates with party at beauty salon

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 1922 was a big year. The Wimbledon Championships began, the tomb of King Tut was discovered and Nashville got its first radio station.

It was also the year Lucelia Reed was born.

"I've been looking forward to this and hoping I would live this long," Reed said.

The Tennessee native officially turned 100 years old on Saturday, but celebrated Friday at a beauty salon in Eagleville.

Joyce's Beauty Shack had cake and refreshments for Reed, who has become a regular customer there in the last 10 years. It's a small, tight-knit place, so they wanted to honor the milestone.

She said she's feeling good for 100.

"I feel just fine; I couldn't feel any better, and I'm so happy. Everyone has just been wonderful to me. I've gotten so many congratulations and loves and cards, gifts, everything — food. It's been wonderful," Reed said.

She's stayed in Tennessee her whole life and said she wouldn't change a thing.

"Just live each day, and don't forget to go to church; don't forget to read your bible; don't forget to thank the Lord for all of your blessings — and I do thank Him for all of my blessings," Reed said.

When asked what she was proudest of in her 100 years of life, she said she couldn't think of only one.

"So many things," said Reed, "I just couldn't name them all because I have so many wonderful friends... But I love my life. I really have, I've had a good life."