NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the longest ballot in Nashville history and you can start voting on it Friday, July 15.

Residents will be voting in two elections: the primary for state and federal elections and the general election for local races.

Officials are sending out a warning ahead of voting this year to be prepared ahead of time because of the one-of-a-kind lengthy ballot. It includes races for candidates running for governor, Congress and the state legislature. On the local level that includes school board members, mayors and judges.

Because of its length, voters are encouraged to read through the ballot at home. That will not only prepare them for what's to come the day of, but also speed up the process for everyone involved.

Early voting runs through July 30. Election Day is August 4. If you choose to vote absentee and you send it through the mail, you'll need to buy extra stamps because of the weight.

Nashville's full sample ballot is available for viewing now.