Early voting begins in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting begins Wednesday for the special general election in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. The race pits Republican Matt Van Epps against Democratic State Representative Aftyn Behn.

Voters have less than two weeks to cast their ballots before election day on December 2, 2025. Early voting runs through Wednesday, November 26, and is available across all 14 counties in the district. However, only certain areas of Davidson and Williamson counties are eligible to vote.

Van Epps, an Army veteran and former member of Governor Bill Lee’s cabinet, received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump after securing a decisive primary win. Behn, a social worker representing parts of Nashville, narrowly won her primary race and is now looking to unite Democratic voters across the district.

Both candidates said they are focused on reaching voters beyond their base. The 7th Congressional District leans conservative overall, making it one to watch as early voting continues.

For a full list of early voting locations and hours, click here.