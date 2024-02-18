Early voting continues for the Presidential Preference Primary until Feb. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary began on Feb. 14 and continues until Feb. 27.
“Early voting is an easy way for all registered Tennesseans to cast their ballots before the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Registered Tennesseans will likely experience shorter wait times at polling locations during early voting; therefore, we encourage them to cast a ballot early.”
The Presidential Preference Primary is where voters can select which candidate they prefer to be nominated.
You can find your polling location and view a sample ballot, along with other election and voter registration information, on the voting website.
Who will be on the ballot?
Presidential Candidates
Republican Primary Ballot:
- Ryan Binkley
- Chris Christie
- Ron DeSantis
- Nikki Haley
- Asa Hutchinson
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- David Stuckenberg
- Donald J. Trump
Democratic Primary Ballot:
- Joseph R. Biden
Once the delegates are elected, they vote at the party's national convention for the party's official presidential candidate. The Republican National Convention is in July in Wisconsin. The Democratic National Convention is in August in Chicago.
