Early Voting Starts April 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Mayor David Briley sent out a message on social media telling Nashville voters to get ready for early voting.

Early voting has been set to begin Wednesday, April 11 and will last until Thursday, April 26.

Voting will be open each day during the time period with the exception of Sundays.

Times vary each day, but polls will open every day at 8 a.m.

The following locations have been listed for early voting:

  • Belle Meade City Hall
  • Bellevue Library
  • Bordeaux Library
  • Casa Azafran Community Center
  • Edmondson Pike Library
  • Goodlettsville Community Center
  • Green Hills Library
  • Hermitage Library
  • Madison Station Fifty Forward
  • Howard Office Building
  • Southeast Library

