Early Voting Starts April 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Mayor David Briley sent out a message on social media telling Nashville voters to get ready for early voting.
Early voting has been set to begin Wednesday, April 11 and will last until Thursday, April 26.
Voting will be open each day during the time period with the exception of Sundays.
Times vary each day, but polls will open every day at 8 a.m.
The following locations have been listed for early voting:
Belle Meade City Hall
Bellevue Library
Bordeaux Library
Casa Azafran Community Center
Edmondson Pike Library
Goodlettsville Community Center
Green Hills Library
Hermitage Library
Madison Station Fifty Forward
Howard Office Building
Southeast Library
