Early voting totals show more than 200,000 people voted in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting in Tennessee is officially over and totals from the Davidson County Election Commission show more than 209,000 cast their ballots early this year.

The most popular polling place was during the early voting period was the Nashville Public Library in Hermitage.

Many voters tell us Halloween parties and trick or treating wouldn't stop them from getting in their vote. Yesterday alone, almost 21,000 people showed up to polls across the county, which exceeds every other early voting day. The second-highest turnout date was October 22nd when a little more than 16,000 people voted. Some voters waited in line for hours to make their voices heard.

"If my leg broke in the middle of the line, I'm not leaving until I cast my ballot, it's that important," said voter Carli Cannon.

"It's a big election. There's a lot at stake here. So, we want to make sure your opinion really does count," said Nashville resident Kelly Taylor.

The Secretary of State's website notes fewer people voted early this year than in 2020 when almost 221,000 people went to the polls, but 2024 now has a larger turnout than 2016.

You still have one last chance to vote on Election Day Tuesday, November 5th.

