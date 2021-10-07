East Bank redevelopment to break ground after decades of planning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been decades in the making and soon the East Bank of the Cumberland River will look a lot different.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is happening Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

It will turn the mix of industrial sites and undeveloped land into green space, housing and new businesses.

The first phase includes more than 800,000 square feet of master-planned waterfront community on 13 acres along the Cumberland River.

The whole vision includes a public green space along the riverfront for pedestrians and bicyclists, a boulevard that provides multimodal transit access and places for people to live and work.

Filling the 338 acres will take time and multiple phases. Just getting to this point was one of the largest and most complex studies ever undertaken by Metro Nashville.