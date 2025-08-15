Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
East Bank scrapyard sells to investors for $245M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A longtime Nashville landmark that some have called an “eyesore” has just sold for $245 million, making it one of the largest land deals in the city’s history.

The 45-acre scrapyard property on the East Bank, next to Nissan Stadium, has been home to SA Recycling for years.

The site, owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, served as a scrap metal processing center while the rest of downtown has transformed around it.

Previous city administrations had tried to relocate the scrapyard but never succeeded.

Now, the high-profile site has new owners though their plans for the property have not been announced.

The sale comes as the East Bank undergoes major redevelopment, with mixed-use projects and a new Nissan Stadium in the works.

Given the prime location along the Cumberland River, many expect big changes ahead.

