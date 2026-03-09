Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

East Jefferson Pike in Rutherford Co. closed due to dump truck overturns

Police Lights
Andranik Hakobyan/Shutterstock
Lights on a police vehicle.
Police Lights
Posted

RUTHERFORD CO, Tenn. (WTVF) — East Jefferson Pike in Rutherford County was closed Monday morning as responders rescued a dump truck driver from the wreckage after his truck overturned on East Jefferson Pike at Hedgeapple Road.

Deputies are now re-directing traffic.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.