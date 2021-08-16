East Nashville business owners searching for answers after string of burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Laura Thompson moved her business, The International Tea and Coffee Company, to a new location in the Shoppes on Fatherland about a month ago. “So I actually thought it would be safer but I guess it wasn’t,” laughed Thompson.

Last week, she was a victim of a string of burglaries at the Shoppes on Fatherland.

"My biggest loss was my register system, which they damaged getting into the drawer, so that cost me about my deductible basically which is $1,000,” she said.

Her neighbor across the way at Rusty Rats was hit the same night too.

“I mean he [the burglar] was in and out in a minute so if that tells you anything, he’s been doing it probably a lot," said Thompson.

But it seems the burglar(s) was just getting started. Thompson said a total of five shops were burglarized last week.

“I feel violated,” said Randi Michaels Block, who owns Pauli’s Place.

The burglar got away with cash, but she’s thankful it wasn’t worse. “I mean, I know stores and businesses get broken into all the time, but until it happens to you, you don’t really know that feeling, it’s like a crushing blow,” said Block.

She’s worried it’s become a growing trend in the area. “There are break-ins in that neighborhood and there is young money coming in there and that’s very concerning and I think we need more police visibility, for sure.”

Owners say while they want the culprit caught, the best way you can help is by showing those small businesses support.

Metro Police say they have been in contact with business owners to help solve the issue.