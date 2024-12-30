East Nashville dispensary owner addresses hemp rule injunction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A December decision from courts in Tennessee means some folks in the state's cannabis industry are starting the new year with some uncertainty.

A judge issued a temporary injunction to continue letting businesses sell some THCA and hemp flower products in their current form, but only until mid-February.

For some shop owners, a change in the law could have a major impact on their business.

"We always say Clara Jane is in the business of helping people feel good," said Alyssa Russell, co-owner of Clara Jane, a boutique dispensary in East Nashville.

Since her business began in 2018, Russell has seen many changes in the cannabis industry in Tennessee.

"This is just another thing we're kind of sitting on the sidelines waiting to find out about," Russell said.

The new regulations proposed by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture have now been put on hold due to a temporary court injunction.

That move comes after some organizations including the Tennessee Growers Coalition filed a lawsuit.

According to court documents, the current access to impacted items will remain in place while all parties involved in the lawsuit provide more information on the proposed testing rules and regulations.

At Clara Jane, store officials said those regulations that focused on hemp flower and THCA are ingridients in some of their biggest selling items.

"It's a pretty big impact for us for sure," said Ali Drumright, store manager for Clara Jane.

Drumright said those products make up about 50 percent of their sales.

Leaders with Clara Jane said they’re in favor of some of the new regulations that have gone into effect in the cannabis industry in recent years, especially those targeted to keep users and their families safe like child-resistant packaging.

"You're going to see things like these top lids where you have to press down and turn," Drumright said.

For employee Lexi Kennedy, she's hoping over time attitudes toward cannabis products will change and people will no longer consider it a gateway drug.

"We need to tell the kids the truth and say it's an adult product, meant for adult use just like alcohol," Kennedy said.

In the meantime, for Russell, it's a waiting game for another few weeks.

"We're wondering what the right next move is, and we're just kind of waiting," Russell said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for comment on the story and received the following statement.

"We do not comment on pending litigation, however, we respect the court’s decision and look forward to reaching a final resolution of these matters."

