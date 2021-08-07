East Nashville families, community organizations celebrate 'Back to School Bash'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro students head back to school this week and to celebrate the occasion, organizations came together for the second-ever "Back to School Bash."

It was an event for the entire family at East Park in East Nashville. Students could not only pick up free school supplies, but families could also get help with basic necessities like medical care and rent assistance.

Dozens of community organizations like Metro Public Health Department, Metro Action Commission, and Metro Public Schools were on hand.

"We want to make sure that we are really 'Nashville strong'... I mean we're in East Nashville - East Nashville was torn up by the tornado, North Nashville was torn up and we still have families that are rebuilding. So it's important for us community organizations to come together and continue to support as we rebuild together," said Destini Burns, who helped organize the event.

Organizers said more than 400 families attended.

Tuesday is the first day of school for first through 12th graders in Metro Public Schools. Pre-K and kindergarten students start with a half-day.