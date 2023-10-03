East Nashville home vandalized with hateful graffiti

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shocking graffiti was found inside a home on Emmett Avenue in East Nashville, destroying thousands of dollars worth of materials.

The home was one of several new builds on the street. The construction manager tells NewsChannel 5 that the incident happened sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning.

He said the doors to the home were locked at the time but thinks the vandals may have entered through an unlocked window near the back alleyway.

The living room walls and kitchen cabinets were spray-painted in red with profanity, 'KKK' and the number 8.

"So 88 stands for 'Heil Hitler'. It is something that you see, that I see on my day-to-day monitoring my documenting of these hate spaces online - they use that as kind of like a code word," said Sr. Research Analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, Jeff Tischauser.

It all comes after some East Nashville residents say hate flyers were distributed over the weekend to several homes in the area.

The construction manager said he plans to file a police report and request nearby surveillance video. He said luckily, suppliers will cover the paint and provide new cabinets for the home free of charge.