East Nashville record store fights to keep doors open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Nashville continues to grow, there is a growing struggle between creating new businesses and preserving ones that have been around.

The struggle is now impacting independent record store The Groove in East Nashville.

The property is up for sale and the owners are faced with a difficult decision.

The small business is hosting a holiday market Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. All of the small businesses in attendance will be donating ten percent of their sales to the fundraiser.

As of now, the owners said on their website they have until Jan. 31 to come up with a purchase price to buy the property up for sale, move the store or close permanently. Their goal is to raise $500,000 and currently they’ve raised almost $20,000.

The Groove is an LGBTQ+ owned store and has called East Nashville home for 14 years. Everyday they strive to create a safe space for all music lovers, they said.

You can find a link to their GoFundMe here.