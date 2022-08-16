East Nashville YMCA brings back youth programming after 2020 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After sustaining damage during the 2020 tornado, the East Nashville YMCA will welcome back its youth programming for the first time in 29 months.

The grand reopening will happen Aug. 18.

"We are excited about bringing Y-CAP programs back to the community in support of youth and education," said Bev Revo, Y-CAP executive director. "We will continue what we started in working with hundreds of students to ensure they reach their highest potential."

Y-CAP serves more than 700 students annually working with students in 42 elementary schools, 14 middle schools and 12 high schools, not only in Davidson County, but through community-based locations in Robertson and Williamson Counties as well.

