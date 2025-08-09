East Nashville's Tomato Art Fest draws thousands for weekend of red-themed fun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tens of thousands of people flocked to East Nashville's Five Points neighborhood this weekend for the 22nd Annual Tomato Art Fest, a celebration that has grown from a small neighborhood event to one of Nashville's most beloved festivals.

The streets were filled with attendees dressed in tomato-inspired costumes, with red and green being the unofficial dress code of the day.

"Everyone's wearing red and green because tomatoes have red and green," one festival-goer said.

Despite the summer heat, attendees were in high spirits as they enjoyed music, art, and tomato-themed activities.

"It's a little warm but you know we work through it," said one participant.

Another attendee summed up the festive atmosphere: "Everyone's hot and sweaty but who cares cause we're all here to celebrate tomatoes."

What began as a small art show has evolved into a major community event that draws visitors from across the region.

"It used to be a more small art show, now they added music, people come from far away. It used to be a neighborhood event and now it's much bigger," said a longtime festival attendee.

For many families, the festival has become an annual tradition.

"We've been going out to Tomato Festival for probably four or five years now ever since she was little. She loves to dress up. Tomatoes are her favorite food," one parent said.

The festival featured the popular Tomato Push Pull and Wear Parade, showcasing creative tomato-inspired costumes, strollers, and wagons. Artists and vendors, many of whom prepare for months, consider this their biggest money-maker of the year.

"This is unbelievable. Every year gets bigger and bigger and we get so many people from every area and I love the smiles. Look at people smiling, it's great," a festival-goer said.

The event has become known as a community reunion of sorts.

"You'll cross paths with people you haven't seen earlier in the year, you'll see them here," said one worker.

Live music was a major component of the festival, with performances on multiple stages throughout the weekend. The 37206 Main Stage featured acts like Andrew Leahey & The Homestead, while the 11th Street Stage showcased Battle of the Vine fan vote winner Roxi Jane among others.

And as for the age-old debate about whether a tomato is a fruit or vegetable? Festival-goers had varying opinions.

"It's a fruit. Everything that has seeds is a fruit," one person declared.

Another disagreed: "It's not a fruit, it's a vegetable."

A third attendee offered a diplomatic solution: "Is the tomato a vegetable or a fruit? It's a uniter not a divider. We are no longer having that conversation."

The Tomato Art Fest has received significant recognition over the years, having been voted "Best Festival" consecutively from 2007-2024 in the Nashville Scene Reader's Polls and featured in publications like Southern Living and Travel and Leisure.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have you attended the Tomato Art Fest over the years? I'd love to hear your stories and thoughts. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com to share your favorite tomato memories or thoughts on how the festival has evolved in East Nashville.