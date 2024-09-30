East Tennesse Community Foundation supports affected counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, videos show main roads washed away, communities isolated, and searches that continue for dozens of people in East Tennessee.

Getting the right supplies to the people that need it most is what CEO Keith Barber says The East Tennessee Foundation focuses on.

"Our heart break and we know there are people in need we know there are people in need today we also know there will be people in need in the months to come," said Barber. "That may be housing, that may be school supplies, that may be clothing, in some instances we work with non profits that distribute food and water."

The foundation provides grants to empower local nonprofits and agencies, so they can recover and invest in their own communities.

"We again make sure those non profits are vetted before we send those funds out but we take the whole gammitt of what might be a need during a disaster," said Barber.

Both The East Tennessee Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennesseewill be taking donations through the Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund.

