East Tennesseans have less than a week to apply for Hurricane Helene damage relief

TENN. (WTVF) — East Tennessee families still impacted by the September damage from Hurricane Helene have less than a week to apply for federal aid.

Many of you may have family or friends there who were impacted, so we thought it was helpful to share this reminder. Tennesseans have until January 7th to apply for federal disaster relief.

Those eligible for FEMA’s I-A program may receive help with rental assistance, home repair, and personal property replacement, in addition to other uninsured or under-insured disaster losses.

There's also assistance for those who may have experienced damage to their business. If your job was impacted by the flooding you can still apply for state unemployment assistance as you navigate recovery.

To apply you can click here, use the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.

