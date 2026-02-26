East Tennessee Children’s Hospital officially changes name to Dolly Parton Children's Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is officially changing it's name to Dolly Parton Children's Hospital.

The announcement was made via a video on the hospital's website on Thursday.

"I am so honored to support these doctors and nurses and their team members and volunteers who show up every day with courage and kindness," she said in the video. "I hope that you'll join me in supporting this work. I can't do it all myself. I'm going to need you. So when we come together for our children, there's no limit to what we can do."