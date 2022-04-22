East Tennessee wins TDOT work zone awareness week competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An East Tennessee high school won a competition through the Tennessee Department of Transportation to recognize work zone awareness week.

During March, students could participate in the competition and earn points by completing activities centered on work zone safety and awareness. The competition encouraged drivers to use extra caution in work zones and “Work with Us ” by moving over and slowing down.

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School won the competition, with Beech High School earning second and Dyer County High School taking third place.

The competition resulted from a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and Tennessee Road Builders Association.

Last year in Tennessee, 26 people died in work zone crashes, TDOT officials said.