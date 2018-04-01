Easter Egg Hunt At Hadley Park Grows

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 59°
LO: 40°
Hundreds of children and their families braved a few rain showers Sunday afternoon for the 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in North Nashville. This year's egg hunt was held at Hadley Park.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of children and their families braved a few rain showers Sunday afternoon for the 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in North Nashville.
This year's egg hunt was held at Hadley Park.
Sambo from Naptown Riders MC Club hosted the event with his wife, Tina.
"It's for the kids, just to see them get a bike or toy. You ought to see the smile on their face. It's wonderful," Tina said.
She said her husband started the event 17 years ago on their street. Since then, the free event has grown.
About 200 children attended. After the egg hunt, prizes, including stuffed animals and bicycles, were given to attendees.