Easter Egg Hunt At Hadley Park Grows

Brandon Marshall
6:26 PM, Apr 1, 2018

Hundreds of children and their families braved a few rain showers Sunday afternoon for the 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in North Nashville. This year's egg hunt was held at Hadley Park.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of children and their families braved a few rain showers Sunday afternoon for the 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in North Nashville.

This year's egg hunt was held at Hadley Park.

Sambo from Naptown Riders MC Club hosted the event with his wife, Tina.

"It's for the kids, just to see them get a bike or toy. You ought to see the smile on their face. It's wonderful," Tina said.

She said her husband started the event 17 years ago on their street. Since then, the free event has grown.

About 200 children attended. After the egg hunt, prizes, including stuffed animals and bicycles, were given to attendees.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top