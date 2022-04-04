Easter Sunday, Tennessee State Park meals and activities coming up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On April 17, four Tennessee State Parks will offer family meals for Easter Sunday.
Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville, David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg and Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce are the participating locations. David Crockett State Park will also have an Easter breakfast.
Montgomery Bell will be hosting brunch on Saturday, April 16, as well, including photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.
The Montgomery Bell and Pickwick Landing parks' restaurants have been newly renovated.
All 56 state parks will offer spring activities, including a day at any of the parks' nine golf courses.
The lineup for Easter meals:
Montgomery Bell State Park
Saturday, April 16
Brunch, 10 a.m.-noon
Adults: $10.95, children 12 and under: $6.95
Menu: Waffles, bacon sausage links, mini quiche, fruit
Reservations: 615-797-3101
Easter Sunday, April 17
Lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Adults: $21.95, children 12 and under: $10.95
Menu: Turkey, ham, dressing, vegetables, desserts
Reservations: 615-797-3101
Lodge Montgomery Bell, 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN 37029
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Easter Sunday, April 17
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
$21.95 per person, discount for seniors
Menu: Ham, turkey, vegetables, salad bar, desserts
No reservations required
For more information call 931-484-7186
Cumberland Mountain State Park, 24 Office Dr., Crossville, TN 38555
David Crockett State Park
Easter Sunday, April 17
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
Breakfast
Adults: $14.95, children 12 and under: $7.95, seniors 62 and older: 10% discount
Menu: Eggs, bacon sausage, biscuits and gravy, apples, grits
Lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Adults: $17.95, children 12 and under: $8.95, seniors 62 and older: 10% discount
Menu: Ham, turkey dressing, chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts
More information at 931-762-9541
David Crockett State Park, 1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Pickwick Landing State Park
Easter Sunday, April 17
Lunch, 11 a.m-2:30 p.m.
Adults: $15.95, children 12 and under: $7.95, ages 1-5 free with paying adult, seniors: 10% discount
Menu: Chicken and dressing, ham, vegetables, desserts
Reservations only. 731-689-3135
Lodge at Pickwick Landing, 120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326