EBT card fraud reports on the rise due to card skimming, Tennessee Department of Human Services says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is reporting a "sudden increase" in electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card fraud due to card skimming.

TDHS is working with the Office of Inspector General and law enforcement agencies to investigate the reports.

EBT cards are used to deliver Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Families First benefits to those eligible.

Officials with TDHS said if your EBT card has been compromised, call the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-9444 as soon as possible to report the card as stolen. This will deactivate the card and send a new card to the account holder. TDHS also suggests filing a police report. Additionally, reporting the incident to the Office of Inspector General fraud hotline at 1-800-241-2629 can help with ongoing investigations.

Several people have reported to NewsChannel 5 that their benefits were stolen and they have not received information on how long it will take for the funds to be restored. TDHS said funds can't be automatically replaced, but the department is working with its federal partners to determine if the stolen benefits can be reissued.