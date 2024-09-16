Watch Now
EBT services unavailable September 21 to 22 while transitioning to new vendor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee EBT services will be unavailable from 11:00 p.m. September 21, to 1:00 p.m. September 22 while they transition to a new vendor for service.

This means all EBT services, indlusing SNAP, TANF cash funds, an Summer EBT cards as well as other EBT services will not be available during the hours mentioned above. Cards cannot be used to buy food or for cash withdrawals during this time.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is asking EBT users to plan ahead and do any food shopping and cash withdrawals before the outage happens.

They will be available for help during the outage via phone at the EBT Customer Service Helpline (888-997-9444).

