Ed Sheeran brings latest international tour to Nashville in 2023

Hannah McKay/AP
British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 12:03:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ed Sheeran is returning to Music City in 2023 as part of his “+ - = ÷ x Tour" aka "The Mathematics Tour"!

The multiple Grammy award-winning superstar is returning to Nissan Stadium for the first time since his history-making "Divide Tour" in 2018.

Presale tickets for Sheeran's July 22 date will go on sale on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. and the general public on-sale begins Friday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m.

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan opened on October 3 and will close on Sunday, October 9 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

American Express Early Access tickets are available beginning on October 12 at 12 p.m.

