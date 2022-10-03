Ed Sheeran brings latest international tour to Nashville in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ed Sheeran is returning to Music City in 2023 as part of his “+ - = ÷ x Tour" aka "The Mathematics Tour"!

The multiple Grammy award-winning superstar is returning to Nissan Stadium for the first time since his history-making "Divide Tour" in 2018.

Presale tickets for Sheeran's July 22 date will go on sale on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. and the general public on-sale begins Friday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m.

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan opened on October 3 and will close on Sunday, October 9 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

American Express Early Access tickets are available beginning on October 12 at 12 p.m.