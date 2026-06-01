Ed the zebra: One year after his adventure in Rutherford County

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year ago, a zebra named Ed escaped from a farm in Rutherford County.

He quickly became a national sensation, roaming neighborhoods right up until his dramatic capture.

It was quite a story.

Capturing the imagination of so many and inspiring shirts, mugs, children's books and artwork.

Ed had his 15 minutes of fame... and he's definitely not forgotten.

The iconic image so many remember is of Ed the zebra being airlifted to safety after capture.

His time on the run in Christiana, Tennessee made national headlines... and left a lasting impression.

"No one could imagine the amount of calls and texts."

Ed's owners, Taylor and Laura Ford, talked about how it all started one day after Ed escaped.

"I think he got through one of the fences across the creek, about 75 yards from here," said Taylor.

After that, neighbors reported seeing Ed roaming the streets.

And then Sky5 captured video of the zebra running through a large meadow.

"It was so stressful, our fear of him near the road and someone getting hurt," said Laura.

The Fords say they heard from about every cowboy in Middle Tennessee offering to help.

But you can't safely lasso a wild zebra like you would a horse.

So, they hired a team out of Texas to help.

"Chase it out with a gator... away from the interstate... and a team in the woods pushed it out into the open field," said Taylor

They used a helicopter to swoop down and drop a net over the zebra.

He was then restrained, and a week after he escaped Ed was airlifted away... far away.

The Fords say he's now safe and happy living at a ranch with other zebras in Texas.

Gone from Tennessee... but, certainly not forgotten.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com