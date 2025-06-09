Ed The Zebra's owners talk about their now famous animal and how he got away

CHRISTIANA, TENN. — It's a story that captivated the nation; Ed the Zebra was caught Sunday, one week after he escaped in Rutherford County.

So, what's next for this now-famous zebra?

In an exclusive interview, Ed's owners talk about his escape, capture, and Ed the zebra's future.

This will be the enduring image of Ed the vagabond zebra airlifted to safety moments after his capture.

For many, it begs the question: How did it come to this?

Taylor Ford says you can start here ...

"I think he got through one of the fences across the creek about 75 yards from here," says Ford, pointing to a portion of his family farm.

Taylor and his wife, Laura, bought the zebra just one day before it escaped.

That's when a neighbor called to tell Taylor a large animal was roaming free nearby.

"He said I need to go see, there's a zebra that's escaped in Christian, and I need to go see if it's ours. I looked and said, "Most likely it's not someone else's," said Laura.

Sure enough, it was Ed, and the escape triggered a weeklong search for the zebra with several sightings.

But catching the animal proved tricky.

"It was so stressful, our fear of him near the road and someone getting hurt," said Laury.

The Fords say they heard from about every cowboy in middle Tennessee offering to help.

But you can't safely lasso a wild zebra like you would a horse.

A tranquilizer dart was ruled out, fearing Ed could still run for minutes and end up on the road.

So they hired a team out of Texas to "Chase it out with a gator away from the interstate and a team in the woods push it out into the open field," said Taylor.

This drone video shows a helicopter swoop down and drop a net over the zebra.

Ed was restrained and airlifted away.

The Fords say Ed is unharmed, safe, and now a national sensation.

"No one could ever imagine the amount of calls and texts," said Taylor.

Or shout-outs from the big main stage at CMA Fest ...

"The zebra ... ed the zebra .. I can happily report tonight that he's been safely airlifted."

For sure, it's been quite a run for Ed.

Ed and a female zebra, the Fords also bought last night, were both taken to a new, more secure location.

"Alright, Ed, welcome to your new home. Your girlfriend's out there."

The Fords do love zebras, but say that after this experience, they will no longer own any.

As for Ed, they are hoping that with his newfound fame, he perhaps ends up in a zoo or wildlife park where his many fans can now come see him.

