Eddie George speaks inspiring, coaching future for TSU football team members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee football legend made an appearance in front of local business people on Monday.

Known for his time on the field with the Tennessee Oilers when they became the Titans in the '90s, Eddie George now serves as head coach for TSU's football team.

"My goal is to put a product on the field that nobody wants to see," George joked.

He fielded questions before the Nashville Rotary Club, reminding local business owners that players qualify for "Name, Image, and Likeness" deals.

George has set a goal for every player on the team.

"Everything that I've learned — am learning, as a father — to mentoring and guiding these young men... I'm not always right. But I'm going to find the answers and I'm going to find the right people, and I'm always going to search — constantly challenge my young men — to be better and not to accept mediocrity at any level," George said.

George also said he would like to get his players a better training table, and he is actively looking for ways to get them more money to live on — like through the Name, Image and Likeness deals.

Season tickets are available now for TSU football.