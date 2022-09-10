Edited audio of SRO berating Smyrna High student goes viral on social media, incident under investigation

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a situation based on an audio clip that went viral on social media. In the clip, a Student Resource Officer is heard verbally harassing a Smyrna High School student and using inappropriate language.

Audio from the alleged incident first went viral on TikTok before circulating through other social media platforms, but the clip is "heavily edited," according to Rutherford County Schools Communications & Community Relations Director James Evans.

"We have reviewed an unedited version of the conversation and none of our employees or administrators were present during the conversation," said Evans. "The student in the situation was disciplined and charged with assault of another student."

Many who shared the clip on social media claimed that the confrontation began because of a sexual assault on the school's campus.

"That rumor is completely without merit," said Evans. RCS was able to confirm, upon investigation, that the fight was not the result of a sexual assault.

The student receiving the brunt of the inappropriate language in the viral clip is reportedly a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

However, because the involved individuals are minors, more specific details cannot be provided by the school.

The primary investigation into the conduct of the SRO is being conducted by the Sheriff's office because SROs are their employees, not employees of the Rutherford County Schools system.