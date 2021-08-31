Edley's Bar-B-Que to open Donelson location in spring 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Edley's Bar-B-Que announced plans to open a new location in Donelson next year.

The restaurant will open in a space directly in front of the Music City Star Donelson station at 2717 Lebanon Pike and is slated to open in late spring 2022.

"As we continue to expand Edley’s, it is important to consider the values on which we were founded,” said Will Newman, owner and founder of Edley’s Bar-B-Que. “We are Nashville through and through, and treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. Donelson is a neighborhood that practices just that, and we look forward to continue working to become deeply rooted in the community.”

This will be the fifth Edley's location in Tennessee and sixth overall.

At 4,700 square-feet, it will be Edley's largest location and will serve has home to the brand's catering operations. The Donelson location will also feature patio seating and a full-service bar.