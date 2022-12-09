Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.

Edley's will move into the Factory at Franklin, creating an indoor and outdoor dining space.

“For Edley’s to be a part of The Factory at Franklin and its rich history is a dream come true,” said owner Will Newman. “I first visited the property 25 years ago with my mother and have loved it since. It is a privilege to be a part of The Factory’s future, and we hope to be deeply rooted here for generations to come.”

The Factory at Franklin is currently undergoing a major renovation, the first since it was revitalized in the late 90s by Calvin and Marilyn LeHew.

In 2021, the building was purchased last year by the Nashville office of Holladay Properties. By making these changes, developers said they're hoping to highlight the architecture and entire experience.