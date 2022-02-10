Ed's Fish and Pizza House celebrates 50 years serving Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Ed's Fish and Pizza House is nestled on the corner of D.B. Todd and Buchannan Street in North Nashville.

Pizza is no longer on the menu but owner Anthony Williams said they do dish out hope to a community that a Black business here can survive and thrive.

Ed's Fish House will celebrate 50 years strong this Saturday.

"My great uncle, his name was named Ed Moore Sr. and his son Ed Jr. They started the business back in 1972."

Williams took over for the restaurant from his grandfather Anthony Drumwright. William at just 24-years-old could be doing other things. He said this is where he wants to be.

Williams said he went off to college but he and his brother — who's a Nashville firefighter — wanted to help run the family business.

"I’ve been down here since I can probably see over the counter here," Williams said.

Before his time, Williams said developers had made offers to buy the restaurant and turn it into something else.

Williams said it's important this restaurant not only stays in the family but in North Nashville.

"The business thrived with it being around these local HBCU’s — TSU, Meharry, Fisk — and it was kind of the college crowd who really supported it in the beginning and help it grow to be what it is today."

Williams said on Saturday the restaurant will stay open till 8 p.m. and sell fish sandwiches for $5. It's their way of saying thank you to those who kept them around for so long.