Education org reveals its 2025 best public high schools in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Niche, an education resource organization, released its list for the 2025 best public high schools in Tennessee.

According to Niche, its top 25 list was created by using data from the US Department of Education, test scores, college data, and crowdsourced reviews.

Click here for a more detailed look at individual school results.

For more details on Niche's ranking system click here.

